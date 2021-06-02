Left Menu

Diabetes a major risk factor in black fungus cases, says Punjab Minister

Diabetes is a major risk factor in the surge of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu on Wednesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:13 IST
Diabetes a major risk factor in black fungus cases, says Punjab Minister
Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diabetes is a major risk factor in the surge of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu on Wednesday. Sidhu said that Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government is committed to saving the lives of patients suffering from Mucormycosis in the same spirit as it has been fighting for prevention and control of COVID-19.

He said that after analyses of health experts, it has come to light that diabetes is a major risk factor in Mucormycosis cases. Sidhu said that 300 cases of Mucormycosis had been reported in the State so far and out of these 259 cases were from Punjab and 41 cases were belonging to other states. He further informed that 23 patients got cured and 234 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the State, however, 43 patients of Mucormycosis had died during the course of the disease.

Health Minister informed that 25 percent of cases of Mucormycosis were in age group 18-45, 38 percent in 45-60 and 36 percent cases were in the age group of above 60 years. While 80 percent of the Mucormycosis cases were COVID cases, 87 percent cases of Mucormycosis had Diabetes as a major risk factor. 32 percent of the cases were immunocompromised. "Out of 43 patients who died, 88 percent had COVID, 86 per cent had a history of steroid intake, 80 percent were diabetics", he added.

Sidhu appealed to patients who are tested COVID positive or who had COVID-19 in the recent past and are diabetic should avoid steroids and should consult the doctors if they have nasal stuffiness, blackish discharge from the nose or discolouration of the inside mouth so that treatment could be initiated at the earliest. Notably, Punjab Government has already notified Mucormycosis under Epidemic Disease Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor and more

Sports News Roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener; NBA stars urged ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021