Assam reports 4,178 new COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 23:17 IST
Assam reported 4,178 new COVID- 19 positive cases and 61 deaths on Wednesday, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The state has so far reported 4,20,076 cases and 3,477 COVID-19 deaths.

There are 51.061 active cases in the state at present.

Five deaths were reported from Karbi Anglong followed by four each from Kamrup Metro, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia and three each from Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Udalguri. Different districts accounted for the other fatalities.

The current death rate is 0.83 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other ailments is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 415 were detected in Tinsukia, 383 in Kamrup Metro, 313 in Dibrugarh, and 294 in Nagaon The new cases were detected out of 1,02,922 tests conducted during the day, taking the daily positivity rate to 4.06 per cent.

As many as 1,12,64,137 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 4,389 and the total number of recoveries is 3,64,191.

The recovery rate in the state is now 86.70 per cent.

In all, 41,99,104 people received the vaccines in the state and of them, 8,40,250 got the second dose.

