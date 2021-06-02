Delhi Sikh body donates gold, silver for setting up Covid hospital

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday donated more than 20 kg gold and silver from its reserves for setting up of a 125-bed COVID 19 hospital in the city.

The jewels have been handed over to Baba Bachan Singh Ji Kar Sewa Wale for the construction of the hospital.

The hospital will be set up in record 60 days, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a press conference.

''Gold and silver is not important, healthcare is most important. We want to use it for welfare of humanity,'' he said.

The hospital will have 35 ICU beds for adults and four ICU beds for children, as well as separate wards for female patients. It will be for treating COVID-19 patients at present and later converted into a general hospital, Sirsa said.

He said DSGMC is already running a 400-bed Covid Care Centre equipped with oxygen concentrators at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in the national capital.

