Gehlot hails SC decision asking Centre to review vaccination pricing policy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision asking the Centre to review its vaccination pricing policy.

''I welcome Supreme Court's order, in which the Hon'ble Court has asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy and 'place on record a roadmap of projected availability of vaccines till 31 December 2021,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Advertisement

He said that the entire country is worried about the Centre's vaccination policy as precious lives are at stake. Now the court has come to the rescue of people and said that the Centre's policy of paid vaccination for 18-44 years is 'prima facie arbitrary and irrational, Gehlot said.

''Hopefully the Central govt will now prepare a detailed policy and assure the court as well as people of India how they plan to procure the required number of vaccines and how the entire adult population will be vaccinated by the end of this year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)