Mexico posts more than 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:44 IST
Mexico reported 3,269 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 306 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,423,928 infections and 228,146 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Wednesday.

Separate government data recently published suggests the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

