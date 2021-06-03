Left Menu

Bengal reports 8,923 new COVID-19 cases, 135 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 cases continued to decline as the state reported 8,923 new infections on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 135 people died of the disease in the state, it said.

The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths.

Of the latest fatalities, 43 were reported from North 24 Parganas, and 38 from Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas also reported the highest number of cases at 1,860, followed by Kolkata at 1,040, the bulletin said.

In all, 17,386 people recovered during the day, improving the discharge rate to 93.85 per cent. So far, the state has witnessed 13,08,896 recoveries.

There are 70,015 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 75,161 samples.

Total 2,08,646 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

