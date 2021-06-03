Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 296.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Mexico posts more than 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination. Pfizer said in a statement that it was aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis and said no causal link to its vaccine had been established.

U.S. administers 296.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 296,912,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 366,977,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 296,404,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by June 1 out of 366,317,045 doses delivered.

Mexico posts more than 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Mexico reported 3,269 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 306 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,423,928 infections and 228,146 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Wednesday. Separate government data recently published suggests the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Summit secures $2.4 billion for COVID shots for poor countries

Countries and private donors pledged nearly $2.4 billion on Wednesday to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan, intended to make COVID-19 shots more available to people in poorer nations. The announcements, ranging from $2,500 from island nation Mauritius to millions of dollars and doses from wealthier countries, came during a video summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which leads the COVAX facility alongside the World Health Organization.

COVID-19 cases rising again, says Americas health agency, but not in North America

Lack of effective political leadership has hampered efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, where infections are dangerously on the rise again, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. While the United States, Canada and Mexico are reporting overall reductions in COVID-19 cases and deaths, new infections are increasing in the rest of the Americas, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.

'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal

From free beer to free childcare, President Joe Biden on Wednesday touted new efforts to get 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one shot of vaccination against COVID-19 by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. The Democratic president has made recovering from the pandemic one of his top priorities in his first few months in office. A rollout of vaccines has led to a dramatic drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide, a trend the White House is eager to extend.

Virus does not threaten U.S. blood supply; high vitamin D levels do not protect against COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus does not threaten U.S. blood supply

AstraZeneca in talks to shift COVID-19 vaccine production to Catalent factory - NYT

AstraZeneca Plc is in talks with the U.S. government to shift production of its COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore plant to a factory owned by Catalent Inc, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The British drugmaker has been on the lookout for an alternative production site since the U.S. government stopped it from using Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore plant after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine with ingredients from AstraZeneca's that was also being produced at the time.

Homecoming to Israel for 'lost' Jews in India delayed by COVID-19

More than 100 Jews from India's northeastern Manipur state have had to delay plans to emigrate to Israel as family members fell ill with COVID-19 and were placed in quarantine in New Delhi. Soizagin, 40, who will soon renounce his Indian citizenship, calls his permanent move to Israel a "golden opportunity".

Explainer: So far, low risk of human spread of H10N3 bird flu

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) has said. The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 and diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the health commission said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable.

