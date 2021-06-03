Left Menu

Brazil registers almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-06-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 02:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

