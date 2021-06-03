Brazil registers almost 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-06-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 02:50 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 2,507 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 95,601 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 467,706 total coronavirus deaths and 16,720,081 total confirmed cases.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
Advertisement