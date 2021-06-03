Left Menu

India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 09:33 IST
India announced on Thursday 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths from the coronavirus rose by 2,887.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 28.4 million, while total fatalities are at 337,989, according to data from the health ministry.

