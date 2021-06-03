More cases in virus cluster in southern China
Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.
- Country:
- China
Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. The city of Guangdong has locked down neighbourhoods and requires anyone wishing to leave the province to show a negative virus test taken within the past 72 hours. Respected business magazine Caixin quotes the chief infectious disease specialist at the hospital in Guangzhou where the latest cases are being treated as saying the patients are carrying a heavier viral load than in past, making it easier to pass the virus to others. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Tencent Ordered To Set Up Financial Holding Company By Chinese Regulators - Caixin
China reports 20 new local coronavirus cases in Guangdong province
China reports 20 new local coronavirus cases in Guangdong province
China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases as authorities rush to contain mini-outbreak in Guangdong
China's Guangdong orders factories cut power use as hot weather strains grid