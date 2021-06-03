Left Menu

More cases in virus cluster in southern China

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:46 IST
More cases in virus cluster in southern China
  • Country:
  • China

Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. The city of Guangdong has locked down neighbourhoods and requires anyone wishing to leave the province to show a negative virus test taken within the past 72 hours. Respected business magazine Caixin quotes the chief infectious disease specialist at the hospital in Guangzhou where the latest cases are being treated as saying the patients are carrying a heavier viral load than in past, making it easier to pass the virus to others. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021