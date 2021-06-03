U.S. President Joe Biden touted incentives from free beer to free childcare to get 70% of American adults at least one vaccine shot by July 4, while global airline body IATA stepped up pressure on governments to ease restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union governments agreed to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists. * It is too risky to lift France's restrictions more quickly than planned since some regions are showing a big jump in cases, a French government spokesman said.

AMERICAS * Lack of effective political leadership has hampered efforts to stop the pandemic in Latin America, where infections are dangerously on the rise again, the Pan American Health Organization has said.

* Pot-banging protests erupted across several cities in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protesters took to the streets over his handling of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Indian government has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots. * Taiwan's health ministry will receive an extra T$79.2 billion ($2.87 billion) to fight the pandemic, including buying vaccines.

* Australia's second-most populous state reported its lowest rise in new cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after a snap lockdown in Melbourne was extended for another week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A player on Ghana's Under-24 team has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan for a friendly match. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Countries and private donors pledged nearly $2.4 billion on Wednesday to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan. * The novel coronavirus poses no threats to blood supply in the United States, while studies showed that high vitamin D levels do not protect against COVID-19.

* China's Stemirna Therapeutics has raised nearly $200 million for clinical trials and production of its vaccine candidate. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs. * China's services sector expansion slowed in May, a private sector survey showed, with weaker overseas demand and increased costs putting pressure on businesses.

* Australian auto sales have boasted their best May on record as cashed-up consumers splash out on big-ticket items.

