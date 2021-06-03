Taiwan reports rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:46 IST
Taiwan reported on Thursday 583 domestic COVID-19 infections, including 219 cases added to recent days' totals as it reflects delays in reporting positive tests.
The figure was an increase from 549 reported on Wednesday.
