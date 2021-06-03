Left Menu

Serum Institute seeks test licence from DCGI to manufacture Covid vaccine Sputnik V

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:35 IST
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission for a test licence to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, sources said on Thursday.

The Pune-based firm has also sought a test license for analysis and examination.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

''The Serum Institute of India (SII) put up an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday seeking permission for a test licence to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India,'' a source said.

The SII has already told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June, while it is also manufacturing the Novavax vaccine, the regulatory clearance for which is awaited from the United States.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the DCGI in April.

A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

