WHO rules out new 'hybrid' COVID variant in Vietnam - Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus variant which Vietnam authorities thought was a combination of the Indian and U.K. strains is not a new hybrid but part of the existing Indian strain, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Vietnam told Nikkei.

"There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment based on WHO definition," Kidong Park said in an online interview with the newspaper, adding that it was within the delta variation that originated in India.

