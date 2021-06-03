Assad vaccinated as Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots - report
03-06-2021
Syria has received the first shipment of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.
Syrian President Bashar Assad was inoculated with the vaccine, ambassador Riad Haddad said.
