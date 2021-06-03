Left Menu

Hong Kong authorises COVID-19 vaccine for over 12-year-olds

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:47 IST
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children over the age of 12 for the first time, the government said on Thursday, as it pursues a broader campaign across the city to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated.

The Chinese special administrative region started its COVID-19 vaccination programme in February but only around 14% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

