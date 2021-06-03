Assad vaccinated as Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots - report

President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received the first shipment of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia.

Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the vaccine was now being administered to the public after doctors and the country's senior leaders were among those to get the first shots.

