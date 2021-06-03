Left Menu

35 MP districts reporting less than 10 COVID-19 cases per day: Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:11 IST
As many as 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh are now reporting less than 10 COVID-19 cases in a day, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, he said the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has now improved to 97.13 per cent.

As per the state health department, the recovery rate was 96.3 per cent on June 1.

''There are 35 districts where less than 10 cases of COVID-19 are being reported now and even the infection rate has come down to one per cent in the state,'' Mishra said.

The minister, who is also the state government's spokesman, however, did not name those districts.

The COVID-19 infection rate in the state was 1.54 per cent on June 1, as per government data.

The number of active cases has also now come down to 14,186, Mishra said.

There were about 20,000 active cases in MP on June 1, according to the health department.

The minister said MP is now ranked 19th in terms of the viral infection in the country.

The state had earlier listed on 5th, 7th and 9th places, according to government data.

As on Thursday morning, the state reported 846 new COVID-19 cases, while 3,446 people recovered from the disease, Mishra said.

