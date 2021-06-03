Left Menu

Russia, Bahrain to produce Sputnik V vaccine for MENA region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:33 IST
Russia, Bahrain to produce Sputnik V vaccine for MENA region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The sovereign funds of Russia and Bahrain signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday to manufacture and distribute the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine across the Middle East and North Africa region, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

RDIF provided no information on the capacity of the planned manufacturing facility under the agreement which also involves Binnopharm Group, а subsidiary of Russian investment company Sistema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021