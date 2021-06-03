Left Menu

Greece to offer COVID-19 vaccines to neigbouring countries - spokeswoman

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:27 IST
  • Greece

Greece will supply its northern neighbors Albania and North Macedonia wit 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the country's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbors, will offer vaccines...20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania," Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference.

Peloni would not say when this will happen.

