Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Australia's Victoria outbreak eases

Australia's Victoria state reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its lowest single-day rise in more than a week, a day after a lockdown in state capital Melbourne was extended for another week. Australia's second-most populous state has endured four lockdowns since the pandemic began, the longest-running for more than 100 days last year.

Advertisement

Under mounting pressure and with an election likely within a year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan to pay up to A$500 ($387) a week to people in lockdown. "We cannot postpone again," Tokyo 2020 chief says

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out cancellation or postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among city governments and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely. Opinion polls in Japan show that a majority want the Games cancelled or put off again after being delayed by one year. A majority of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly feel the same way, the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper said.

Foreign spectators are already barred from the Games, and officials are undecided if Japanese fans will be allowed into venues. Taiwan says "no optimism" over COVID trends

Taiwan's health minister said it was still too early to talk about needing to raise the alert level and go into a full lockdown, but the rise in infections gave him no reason for optimism. Taiwan has been a model for how to control the pandemic, but its increase in domestic infections has alarmed the government, which has limited gatherings and closed entertainment venues.

The government is also dealing with delays in reporting test results, which has led to it revising its total numbers daily. Amazon starts testing UK staff for variants

Amazon is testing its frontline staff in Britain for coronavirus variants and feeding the data to public health officials, including in hotspots where a strain first found in India is spreading fast. The retail giant opened COVID-19 testing labs in Britain and the United States last year to provide voluntary testing for staff and can now also test for variants in Britain.

Aided by a rapid vaccine rollout, Britain is on the verge of reopening its economy after months of lockdowns but the Delta variant first found in India has spread, including in areas where Amazon has its lab and some fulfilment centres. 'Get a shot, have a beer

From free beer to free childcare, President Joe Biden touted new efforts to get 70 per cent of U.S. adults at least one shot of vaccination against COVID-19 by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Biden has made recovering from the pandemic a priority in his first months in office. A rollout of vaccines has led to a drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide.

The teetotal president lauded an announcement by Anheuser-Busch to give a free beer to adults over 21 if the goal is reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)