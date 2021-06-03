Indonesians will be banned from attending the haj pilgrimage for a second year in a row, the government of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation said on Thursday, while the Tokyo 2020 chief ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* European Union governments have agreed to add Japan to a small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists. * Bulgaria plans to provide about 150,000 vaccines to its Balkan neighbours.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden is touting incentives from free beer to free childcare to get 70% of American adults at least one vaccine shot by July 4.

* Pot-banging protests erupted across several cities in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protesters took to the streets over his handling of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A coronavirus variant which Vietnam authorities thought was a combination of the Indian and U.K. strains is not a new hybrid but part of the existing Indian strain, the WHO's representative in Vietnam told Nikkei. * Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children aged 12 and above.

* The Indian government has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots. * Australia's second-most populous state reported its lowest rise in new cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after a snap lockdown in Melbourne was extended for another week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The sovereign funds of Russia and Bahrain have signed a preliminary agreement to manufacture and distribute the Sputnik V vaccine across the Middle East and North Africa region.

* President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received a first shipment of Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Countries and private donors have pledged nearly $2.4 billion to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan. * The novel coronavirus poses no threats to blood supply in the United States, while studies show that high vitamin D levels do not protect against COVID-19.

* China's Stemirna Therapeutics has raised nearly $200 million for clinical trials and production of its vaccine candidate. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks clung close to record highs as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. * Euro zone business activity surged in May as the easing of some restrictions injected life into the bloc's dominant services industry.

* The proportion of British businesses that were open in the first half of May rose to its highest since June 2020 at 87%. * China's services sector expansion slowed in May, a private sector survey showed, with weaker overseas demand and increased costs putting pressure on businesses.

* Australian auto sales have boasted their best May on record as cashed-up consumers splash out on big-ticket items. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Ramakrishan M.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Christina Fincher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)