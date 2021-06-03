Left Menu

Rangasamy appeals to people to get anti-Covid jabs without fail

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:20 IST
Rangasamy appeals to people to get anti-Covid jabs without fail
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 and observe safety norms such as wearing of masks to keep the pandemic at bay.

In a video message, he said the government had sufficient stocks of vaccines and people should not hesitate to get the vaccination.

''All should be safe and the people should adhere to the safety norms and get the vaccination,'' he said in his brief message.PTI COR BN BALA BN BALA

