Rangasamy appeals to people to get anti-Covid jabs without fail

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 and observe safety norms such as wearing of masks to keep the pandemic at bay.

In a video message, he said the government had sufficient stocks of vaccines and people should not hesitate to get the vaccination.

Advertisement

''All should be safe and the people should adhere to the safety norms and get the vaccination,'' he said in his brief message.PTI COR BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)