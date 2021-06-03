Left Menu

Deaths in France after emergency lines breakdown, causes not clear -minister

I do not know whether this list is complete and it is too soon to draw conclusions, notably whether there is a link between this breakdown and these deaths," Veran told reporters on Thursday.

Three to four deaths have been recorded in France following a breakdown of emergency phone line services on Wednesday, but it is too soon to establish whether there is a link between those deaths and the breakdown, said Health Minister Olivier Veran.

"We will do a full report about the human consequences that could have been the result of this crisis. We have registered three to four deaths nationwide at this moment. I do not know whether this list is complete and it is too soon to draw conclusions, notably whether there is a link between this breakdown and these deaths," Veran told reporters on Thursday.

