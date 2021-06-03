Left Menu

Hungary in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:25 IST
Hungary is in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V and other Russian COVID-19 vaccines at a future Hungarian vaccine plant, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Both Hungary and Russia are open to the possibility of Hungary producing vaccines based on a Russian licence," he said on his Facebook page.

Hungary has been the only European Union country to inoculate people with China's Sinopharm vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V, although neither shot has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

