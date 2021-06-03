Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:39 IST
Mumbai's Dharavi reports one new COVID-19 case
For the first time in four months, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported just one new coronavirus case on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The slum-dominated area had not detected a single case on Wednesday, he said.

The tally of infections in Dharavi stands at 6,829, of which 6,451 patients have recovered from the disease and 19 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infection at the start of April, with 99 cases reported on April 8 alone.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be Asia's largest slum, with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

