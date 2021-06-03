Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:00 IST
MP: Catchy slogans on vehicles urge people to get vaccinated
Witty and rhyming two-line slogans in Hindi are being written on trucks and other large vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal as part of an initiative to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

The exercise is being carried out by a city-based NGO in association with the district administration and the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), a government body under the Department of Science and Technology.

As part of this, slogans like - ''Teeka lagwaoge to baar baar milenge, laparwahi karoge to Haridwar me milenge (If you get vaccinated, we will meet again and again; but if you neglect, we will meet at Haridwar) or ''Main khubsoorat hun, mujhe nazar na lagana; zindagi bhar sath dungi, vaccine jaroor lagwana'' (I am beautiful, don't cast an evil eye on me; I will be with you forever if you go for vaccination) - are being written on vehicles.

Some other slogans include ''Dekho magar pyar se, corona darta hai vaccine ki maar se'' (Look at me, albeit with love; corona is scared of vaccine), ''Hans mat pagli, pyar ho jayega, teeka lagwa le, corona haar jayega'' (Don't laugh, you will fall in love; get a vaccine jab, corona will be defeated).

Talking about the initiative, Search and Research Development Society's chairperson Dr Monica Jain said, ''More than 50 trucks, tempos, tractor-trolleys and other vehicles were stopped on the outskirts of Bhopal and the owners were persuaded to get these catchy slogans written behind their vehicles. The drive is aimed at raising awareness about vaccination.'' As these vehicles keep running to different places in urban as well as rural parts, people can easily get to see these messages written on them, she said.

A similar drive is already going on in Hoshangabad, and will be carried out in Vidisha and Sehore districts also, Jain added.

Bhopal district assistant nodal officer for awareness against COVID-19, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, said, ''We have been carrying out this drive in Bhopal since Wednesday and the response of the vehicle owners is encouraging. They come forward on their own and select a slogan from the list.'' PTI MAS NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

