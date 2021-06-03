Casino Pride’s Anti-Smoking Campaign Helps India Breathe

Every pledge taken to quit smoking will result in Casino Pride donating oximeters to people in need Goa, India– Business Wire India Through the years, many iconic brands from across the world have taken a stand on Anti-smoking public service announcements. This year, Casino Pride, one of Goa’s oldest and most luxurious hospitality venues, has created a stir amongst the masses with their innovative and relevant cause.

The idea is simple yet impactful. For every person who takes the Anti-smoking #PledgewithPRIDE, Casino Pride will go ahead and celebrate their courage by donating oximeters to various Government bodies. During such testing times, regular check-ups of one’s oxygen levels is a must. Casino Pride enables this health routine with the provision of oximeters. With a whopping 300+ Pledges taken already and counting, Pride has donated over 2500 oximeters and more than 20 oxygen concentrators. The campaign has gotten off to a flying start. Additionally, a covid care centre with 100 beds has been set up by Majestic Pride, powered by majority of the funding from Casino Pride.

Paarth Wadia, an active philanthropist said “It is the need of the hour. We are doing all we can at our end. Our kitchens have been cooking up FREE meals for all Covid-positive patients, isolating at home. The Anti-smoking campaign is our next step to help reach as many people in need and provide them with oximeters to monitor their health.” This campaign offered a chance for all smokers to quit the cigarette and choose life. As the old saying goes, health is wealth. By taking the Pledge With Pride, everyone has had a chance to do their bit for society. They took the stand & joined the movement with Pride.

After all, the end objective of the campaign was a noble one. India could use all the help it can get. With smokers quitting their fatal habits for the benefit of one’s own and someone else’s health, this campaign was what we needed most during such daunting times.

