Tata Steel provides 300 oxygen concentrators to J'khand govt to help fight COVID-19

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has provided 300 oxygen concentrators to the Jharkhand government to help it fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

These oxygen concentrators were imported from the US and China.

Advertisement

''In its continued efforts to fight against COVID-19, Tata Steel handed over 300 oxygen concentrators to the Government of Jharkhand,'' a company statement said.

These oxygen concentrators were given to the state government's health, medical education and family welfare department additional chief secretary AK Sing Tata Steel's chief resident executive - Ranchi Sanjay Mohan Srivastava was present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently appealed to corporate houses operating in the state to join hands with the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had also urged corporate players to facilitate the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the vicinity of their units under their CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes.

Besides other efforts to combat COVID-19, the steelmaker has been collaborating with the government to augment the supply chain of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the state.

In association with the Oxygen Task Force of the state, the company has been supplying LMO from its steel plant at Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand on Thursday reported 532 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 3,38,915, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,011.

No fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours in 20 of 24 districts of the state, while a door-to-door campaign in rural areas is on to detect COVID patients.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state improved to 96.36 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)