Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Swedish parliament committee says government failed in pandemic handling

Sweden's centre-left, minority government failed in several aspects of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, parliament's constitutional committee said on Thursday. The government was slow to put in place a testing and tracing system, failed to protect of the elderly and there was a lack of clear lines of responsibility between national and local authorities, the committee said. It did not comment on Sweden's controversial no-lockdown strategy.

Tiny San Marino takes a shot at the big time with vaccine tourism

People used to go to San Marino to avoid taxes and collect stamps. Now, the micro-state surrounded by northern Italy is banking on a new way to attract visitors - vaccine tourism. Europe's smallest independent state after Vatican City and Monaco last month began offering the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 shot to tourists. About 250 have so far received their first dose.

Hungary in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V vaccine

Hungary is in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V and other Russian COVID-19 vaccines at a future Hungarian vaccine plant, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday. "Both Hungary and Russia are open to the possibility of Hungary producing vaccines based on a Russian licence," he said on his Facebook page.

Hong Kong authorises COVID-19 vaccine for 12-year-olds and above

Hong Kong will open its COVID-19 vaccine scheme to children aged 12 and above for the first time, the government said on Thursday, as it pursues a broader campaign across the city to incentivise its 7.5 million residents to get vaccinated.

Children of that age group will be able to get Germany's BioNTech vaccine, but residents still have to be older than 18 to receive China's Sinovac shot.

Australia's Victoria state COVID-19 outbreak eases

Australia's Victoria state reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its lowest single-day rise in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in the state capital of Melbourne was extended for another week. Australia's second most populous state has endured four lockdowns since the pandemic begun, the longest running for more than 100 days late last year.

Exclusive: COVID-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show - studies

COVID-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures in the world's fourth most populous country, authors of two new studies told Reuters. The country of 270 million has recorded 1.83 million positive cases, but epidemiologists have long believed the true scale of the spread has been obscured by a lack of testing and contact tracing.

India orders unapproved COVID shots as it reels from devastating second wave

India signed its first order for an unapproved COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, a day after it faced criticism from the Supreme Court over its bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable after almost 338,000 deaths. So far, only about 4.7% of the 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses as the world's second-most populous country reels from a devastating second wave of infections that killed around 170,000 people in April and May alone.

Japan plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan - NHK

Japan's government plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan to help the island following a rise in cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported. Japan's government will begin preparations for vaccine shipments from Friday, NHK said.

No new countries to be added to UK's travel 'green list' - The Sun

No new countries will be added to Britain's green list for international travel when the number of quarantine-free destinations is updated later on Thursday, The Sun reported. The newspaper, which did not name its sources, also said talks were ongoing to decide whether Portugal, a popular holiday destination for Britons, would remain open for travel.

Taiwan says in vaccine talks with Pfizer and J&J

Taiwan is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson for more supplies, its foreign minister said on Thursday while expressing appreciation to Japan for considering donating much needed shots. Taiwan has been a model for how to control the pandemic, but a recent spike in domestic infections has increased the need to inoculate people faster.

