Sun Foundation donates oxygen plant to Gujarat

New Delhi-based entrepreneur and Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday announced donation of a oxygen generation plant to a hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made at a function held at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The plant will be set up at GMERS Hospital, Gandhinagar, he said.

He also said the foundation has earlier arranged over 500 oxygen concentrators for Delhi and various districts of Punjab.

It is also arranging 2,000 oxygen cylinders for rural areas in Punjab.

