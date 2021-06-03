Left Menu

Sun Foundation donates oxygen plant to Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:54 IST
Sun Foundation donates oxygen plant to Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi-based entrepreneur and Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday announced donation of a oxygen generation plant to a hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made at a function held at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, in the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The plant will be set up at GMERS Hospital, Gandhinagar, he said.

He also said the foundation has earlier arranged over 500 oxygen concentrators for Delhi and various districts of Punjab.

It is also arranging 2,000 oxygen cylinders for rural areas in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021