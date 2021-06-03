487 new Covid cases in Delhi, lowest in over 2.5 months; death count below 50 after Apr 11

Delhi recorded 487 fresh Covid cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 24,447.

Advertisement

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the daily tally was 536, according to official data.

On Thursday, 487 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 1 per cent now.

Meanwhile, keeping an eye on the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday visited two healthcare project sites.

''To provide Delhi with world-class health infrastructure, a new 1,168 bedded hospital is being constructed by the Delhi government at Siraspur. Visited the site today to inspect the work. The work is advancing at a great pace. Efforts are being made to complete the work on time,'' he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, ''New blocks are being added in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital by the @ArvindKejriwal Government with advanced facilities. Inspected the remodelling work today.This will increase its existing bed capacity from 300 to 700 beds The transformed hospital will serve Delhiites for many decades''.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The national capital had recorded 648 cases and 86 fatalities on Monday, 623 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, 576 cases and 103 fatalities on Wednesday.

On May 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway'', while sounding a tone of caution.

A total of 80,046 tests, including 55,638 RT-PCR tests and 24,408 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,27,926. Over 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 8,748 on Thursday from 9,364 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 4,233 from 4,531 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones dropped to 16,287 from 17,770 a day before, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)