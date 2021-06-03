Left Menu

J-K records 1,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:55 IST
J-K records 1,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,95,879, while 29 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,992 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 554 were from the Jammu division and 1,247 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 329 cases, followed by 194 in Budgam district and 153 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 30,657 in the union territory, while 2,61,230 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory rose to 3,992 as 24 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

They said there were 13 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory, adding one fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

