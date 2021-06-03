Left Menu

TN's COVID-19 daily infections fall below 25,000 mark

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:26 IST
TN's COVID-19 daily infections fall below 25,000 mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu posted 24,405 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the total caseload to 21.72 lakh while 460 fatalities raised the toll to 25,665.

Recoveries remained high with 32,221 people walking out of health care institutions totaling to 18,66,660 till date, leaving 2,80,426 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Thursday.

Among the districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of cases adding 2,980 followed by Chennai with 2,062, Erode 1,671, Salem 1,253, Thanjavur 1,020 and Tiruppur 1,264.

The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,11,258 cases overall.

The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,291 till date.

The number of samples tested today was 1,79,438 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.81 crore.

Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram reported new cases each in excess of 500 today while the rest was scattered across other districts.

Among the 460 who died of the virus, 107 had no pre- existing illness.

Five of them who tested positive today include returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021