Left Menu

99 per cent of 45+ people in remote Arunachal circle got Covid vaccine: official

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:35 IST
99 per cent of 45+ people in remote Arunachal circle got Covid vaccine: official
  • Country:
  • India

A remote circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, has created a record of sort as almost all the people in the 45 years plus age group of the area have been administered Covid-19 vaccine, an official said on Thursday.

Barring three persons who could not be inoculated due to medical reasons, all the 617 people in that age bracket living in Mogto circle received at least the first dose.

However, it was not easy at the beginning as many villagers, engaged in farming and yak rearing in remote pockets, were not turning up at the vaccination centre, Circle Officer of Mogto, Dorjee Wangchu, said.

''Many villagers also did not turn up because they have to reach the vaccination site by car and they suffer from motion sickness,'' the CO said.

A team from Mogto Primary Health Centre and the administration went door to door and convinced the people to get the jab.

As per the data provided by Medical Officer Dr Jiarul Haque, 614 people above 45 years in the circle have been inoculated with the first dose of Covishield vaccine and 295 of them received the second dose till Wednesday.

Wangchu added that one person from Khyed Village and two from Mogto village under the circle could not be inoculated due to medical reasons.

The Tawang district is under lockdown since May 17 which would continue till June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021