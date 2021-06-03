Left Menu

624 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:37 IST
624 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA
New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A total of 624 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 109 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) has said.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

Delhi saw the maximum number of 109 deaths, followed by Bihar at 96, Uttar Pradesh with 79, Rajasthan 43, Jhakhand 39 and Andhra Pradesh 34, Telangana 32, Gujarat 31 and West Bengal 30, according to data till June 2 compiled at the IMA's COVID-19 registry.

''Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current second wave in a short period we have lost 624 doctors,'' a doctor associated with the IMA said.

