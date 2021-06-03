Nagpur records 190 fresh COVID-19 cases; eight casualties

For the first time in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra's Nagpur district recorded deaths in single digit, with eight casualties on Thursday that took the toll to 8,933, an official said.

At least 190 persons tested positive for the infection, while 529 were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district stands at 4,75,202, of which 4,61,453 patients have recovered, he said, adding that the district is now left with 4,816 active cases.

As many as 11,354 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the region to 28,35,459, the official said.

