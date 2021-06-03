Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:44 IST
HP: 995 new Covid cases, 23 deaths
COVID-19 claimed 23 lives and infected 995 people more in Himachal Pradesh, raising the death toll due to the disease to 3,217 and the total infection tally to 1,93,137 in the state, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state Health Department, there are 11,057 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

The recovery count rose to 1,78,840 with 1,890 patients getting cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

