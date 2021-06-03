Left Menu

Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:57 IST
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The White House on Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden's plans to share COVID-19 vaccines with the world, including its intent to direct 75% of excess doses through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program.

The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. The administration says 25% of doses will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners.

The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped significantly as more than 63% of adults have received at least one dose, and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

