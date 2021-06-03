Biden says U.S. to send 25 million COVID vaccines around the world
The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said in a statement. Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world. The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said in a statement.
Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa. The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and Korea, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian national sentenced in US for stalking, kidnapping estranged wife
US civil rights leader to urge Biden to release 60m COVID vaccine doses to India
Biden admin seeks to appoint 20 American corporate leaders to US-India CEO Forum
American vaccines effective against COVID strain first found in India: US officials
India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections