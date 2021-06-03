Left Menu

Biden says U.S. to send 25 million COVID vaccines around the world

The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said in a statement. Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world. The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said in a statement.

Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa. The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and Korea, he said.

