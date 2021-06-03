France reports 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
France reported 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 77 from Wednesday.
The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours.
