France reports 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:32 IST
France reported 2,677 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, down by 77 from Wednesday.

The health ministry also reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths in French hospitals had increased by 70 to 83,409 over the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

