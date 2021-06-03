Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:40 IST
Delta variant now dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation
The Delta variant of concern first identified in India is now dominant in Britain and might have an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant, Public Health England said on Thursday.

There were 5,472 new cases of the Delta variant reported in latest weekly figures, taking the total confirmed cases of the variant to 12,431, PHE said, adding it had overtaken Alpha, the variant first identified in England's Kent, as Britain's dominant variant.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

