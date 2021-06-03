COVID-19 surge: Bihar continues to see receding trend

The raging coronavirus on Thursday continuied to show signs of ebbing in Bihar with the state recording 28 new fatalities and 1106 fresh cases of infection, state health department bulletin said. The new deaths pushed the toll to 5296, while the tally of the positive patients increased to 7,10,199 since outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Out of 1106 fresh positive cases, capital Patna had the lion share of 124 infections. A total of 6,93,472 COVID patients have recovered so far. The state has a recovery rate of 97.64 per cent. At present there are 11430 active caseload.

Total 1,09,652 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while over 3.2 crore clinical examinations for coronavirus have taken place in the state so far, the bulletin said.

On vaccination front, a total of 10665769 citizens have been given the jab in the 18-44 age group and those above 45 years.

Through sustained efforts, Bihar has managed to bring down positivity rate from over 10 per cent in the beginning of May to around 1 per cent now.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has been monitoring COVID situation on a daily basis has been emphasising on maximum testing and vaccination as the two most effective weapons to fight the deadly virus.

Bihar is under lockdown currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)