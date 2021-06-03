Left Menu

Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19.

"I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador had said Mexico vaccinated more than one million people in a single day on Wednesday, the highest number on record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

