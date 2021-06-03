Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:03 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19.
"I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, Lopez Obrador had said Mexico vaccinated more than one million people in a single day on Wednesday, the highest number on record.
