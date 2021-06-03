Left Menu

Indian Navy's ship Airavat arrives at Visakhapatnam with COVID-19 relief material

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:08 IST
Indian Navy's ship Airavat arrives at Visakhapatnam with COVID-19 relief material
  • Country:
  • India

Indian naval ship (INS) Airavat arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday with COVID-19 relief items including cryogenic oxygen tanks, oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore.

The visit was part of Operation Samudra Setu-II that was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of COVID-19 relief material from various countries to India.

INS Airavat embarked 140 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen, 3,898 oxygen cylinders and 100 ventilators from Singapore and Vietnam, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

''The consignment is being handed over to various government agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) after disembarkation,'' it said.

India has been severely hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021