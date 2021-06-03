PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60399 58502 762 1135 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1427926 1394731 24447 8748 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 760019 738799 8532 12688 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 193137 178840 3217 11057 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 295879 261230 3992 30659 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18841 17119 191 1531 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 574114 530601 14840 28673 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 943494 907527 8559 27408 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 332067 297122 6611 22530 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1695212 1648771 20895 25546 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1728577 1578452 11213 138912 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2653446 2336096 30531 286798 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2584853 2390779 9375 184292 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 8479 7060 35 1355 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 107114 95516 1583 10015 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2172751 1866660 25665 280426 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 585489 549579 3331 32579 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 976760 934243 13139 29378 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10341 10088 4 249 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 157847 145437 2710 9700 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 813270 778976 9890 24404 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 782945 760552 8207 14186 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5791413 5486206 97394 204974 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7070 6820 119 131 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 28282 24420 118 3843 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 424385 368981 3523 51881 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 710199 693472 5296 11430 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 338915 326597 5011 7307 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 52899 43187 849 8863 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 37149 30172 625 6352 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 12859 9578 46 3235 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 22240 16489 391 4711 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 790970 702621 2873 85423 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 16165 11504 263 4184 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 51974 44848 516 5706 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1403535 1325834 15921 61780 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 28516655 26577409 340674 1642089 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASED BY 113141 213873 3563 -70539 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,84,41,986 and the death toll at 3,37,989. The ministry said there are 17,13,413 active cases, while 2,63,90,584 people have so far recovered from the infection.

