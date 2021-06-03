Left Menu

Bright young doctor serving COVID patients succumbs to the coronavirus

A bright young doctor, Kandikatla Roji, who was serving COVID patients at Ashram Hospital Eluru here, herself succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:35 IST
Bright young doctor serving COVID patients succumbs to the coronavirus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bright young doctor, Kandikatla Roji, who was serving COVID patients at Ashram Hospital Eluru here, herself succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday. On getting COVID symptoms, she was admitted to a local hospital where she breathed her last.

K Roji had completed MBBS with first-class marks and was working as a house surgeon at Ashram Hospital in Eluru city of West Godavari district. Roji's relatives told reporters that her father had died 15 years ago and her mother is working in a Gulf country. She has a younger brother who is studying in their village. (ANI)

