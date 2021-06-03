Will organise free Covid vaccination camps for those aged 18 yrs and above: Gambhir

An undeterred BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he will organise free Covid vaccination camps, hours after the Delhi government's drug controller informed the Delhi High Court that his foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking and distributing Fabiflu medicine to coronavirus patients. Earlier on the day, Gambhir invoked freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in a tweet and said, ''I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me - Sardar Bhagat Singh!''. In another tweet, the cricketer-turned politician announced that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) is organising free vaccination camp with hospitals. The announcement came after the Delhi government's drug controller informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients. The High Court said the BJP MP did a lot of charity but caused a lot of shortage of drug and inconvenience to the society.

The high court deprecated the manner in which a huge quantity of the drug was procured and said genuine patients who needed the medicine at that particular time could not get it as the bulk stock was taken away by cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir. Gambhir said it was time to come together and save lives instead of indulging in blame game.

Advertisement

''We are tying up with certain hospitals to provide vaccination with proper guidelines and the cost will be borne by GGF,'' he said in a statement.

The month-long vaccination programme will be organised for those aged 18 years and above. Around 10,000 vaccines will be purchased by the GGF from private hospitals for vaccination, the statement said.

Gambhir's announcement came amid an acute shortage of vaccines in Delhi for people aged 18-44 years which has forced the Arvind Kejriwal government to close vaccination centres for this category. The AAP has also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre of messing up the Covid vaccination drive in the city.

The programme is likely to start next week and everyday around 150 people will receive the jab, added the statement.

Gambhir, through his foundation, had previously distributed various Covid-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Fabiflu.

The High Court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR over allegations that politicians are able to procure and distribute in huge quantities the COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

The drug controller also submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)