Chhattisgarh records 1,619 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 9,76,760 on Thursday with addition of 1,619 cases, while the death toll went up by 22 to reach 13,139, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,34,243 after 756 people were discharged from various hospitals while 3,098 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 29,378, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 70 newcasestaking its caseload to 1,56,143 including 3,105 deaths.

Raigarh recorded 135 newcases, Jashpur 111 and Surajpur 107, among other districts.

With 54,144 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 92,94,363.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,76,760, newcases1,619, death toll 13,139, recovered 9,34,243, activecases29,378, total tests 92,94,363. PTI TKP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

