Guatemala says U.S. to send half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said that the United States will supply half a million COVID-19 doses to the country, the government news agency reported on Thursday.

Under pressure from the international community to share a surplus of vaccines, U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how his country would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million doses with the rest of the world.

